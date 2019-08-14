-
Aronian becomes winner of St. Louis tournament
There is an Armenian citizen in Azerbaijan at the moment - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
The delegation headed by N. Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, arrived in Armenia
Illegal timber used in wood processing factory in Artsvakar community
Improvements are made in the university - Minister of Education
Karen Demirchyan's statue to be placed in front of sport and concert complex
Hunters do not receive clear answer
Who shot at demonstrators in Yerevan in 2008? - BBC Report