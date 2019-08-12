The delegation headed by N. Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, arrived in Armenia (video)

Today, the delegation headed by N. Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

The meetings are scheduled with RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

During the visit working discussions will also be held between the SC Offices of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.