Illegal timber used in wood processing factory in Artsvakar community (video)

Officers of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Activity Department of the RA Police General Directorate of Police have received operative data that illegal timber is being used in wood processing factory in the Artsvakar community in Gegharkunik Province.

On the basis of the materials prepared on the case, a criminal case was initiated in the Gavar Police Department, which was sent to the Regional Investigation Division for an investigation.