Improvements are made in the university - Minister of Education (video)

Minister of Education Arayik Harutyunyan does not see any unhealthy moral-psychological atmosphere in the Armenian State University of Economics.

"There are normal processes in the university, the improvements are made in the university, which, of course, should raise some resistance, but if the lecturers raise specific questions, the ministry will definitely address those specific issues," he said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Arayik Harutyunyan said he had no information that about 200 lecturers at the university would no longer work.

"I have information that a competition has taken place for the lecturers and a new order has been set. Accordingly, the best lecturers will continue to teach. In general, we also have exaggerated systems in universities,” the minister said.