Hunters do not receive clear answer (video)

Hunters of Armenia gathered again today to complain about the government's decision that hunters have to pay 17,040 drams instead of the previous 8,000 for hunting licenses. Also, hunting days are reduced, as a result of which only on weekends are allowed hunting.

The hunters met with the Deputy Minister of the Environment today but did not receive a clear answer.

As for the reduction in hunting days, hunters complain that it is a restriction of their rights. There are people who are busy these days.