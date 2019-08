Who shot at demonstrators in Yerevan in 2008? - BBC Report

BBC.com reports that they have been able to obtain investigative documents the of March 1, 2008 events in Armenia.

The site notes that the investigation said the shooting was led by Major General Samvel Karapetyan (Oganovsky).

In addition, according to the website, investigative documents include the names of two former presidents and two businessmen.

Full material you can read at the original site.