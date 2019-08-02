There is no water, no trees are sprayed, there are a lot inspects in the house - resident (video)

The soil is dehydrated, the bushes are dry, and the leaves are yellow. This is the picture of Hakob Hakobyan Street in Arabkir district.

"Since June, Hakobyan 6, 8 and the continuation have not been irrigated at all," said resident Norayr Hakobyan.

He has repeatedly appealed to both the municipality and the district hotlines, but no steps have been made by them.

Not everyone from the residents agrees to speak in front of the camera, but they are unhappy that the trees have dried up and the amount of the insects has grown.

“There is no water, no trees are sprayed, there are a lot inspects in the house," says another resident of the area Sevak Mnatsakanyan.

