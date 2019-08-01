A little bit of Aznavour, a little bit of Édith Piaf and Komitas - Bourg de Peugeot band plays at Aznavour Square (video)

The unity of these doctors, engineers, students, and retirees, who are from the city of Bourg de Peugeot in France, is their love towards music. The founder and artistic director of their brass amateur band is Ani Yakhinyan.

Ani, born in Vanadzor, is a conductor and flute player. In 1993, he left for France and settled there. For 16 years, she has been the director of the music school and the head of the amateur brass band.

“The band's first visit to Armenia was eleven years ago. They decided to come as tourists and get to know the birthplace of their leader,” says Ani with a smile.

Their first performance was in the city Martuni in Artsakh. Then they performed in Vardenis and Vanadzor. The final concert was in Yerevan at Aznavour Square.

“A little bit of Aznavour, a little bit of Édith Piaf a little bit of Russian and European classics, and as a surprise, Komitas's Kaqavik," this is how she presented her band's musical program.

The band members were captivated by the beauty of the Armenian nature and the hospitality of the Armenians.

To the question of A1+, if they would like to visit Armenia again, the band members exclaimed together: "yeah!"