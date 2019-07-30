Head of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union dies

An unfortunate incident was taken place during the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union conference held in Gyumri. The Head of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union felt ill at the meeting and eventually lost his consciousness

He was taken to Gyumri Medical Center by ambulance but he was already dead. The latter was Hambardzum Asatryan, the head of the Yerkrapah Union, born in 1958. Hambardzum Asatryan participated in the Artsakh war and made a great contribution to defending his native land.