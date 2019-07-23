Armenian President congratulates Egyptian counterpart on national day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on July 23 sent a congratulatory letter to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the country’s national day – the Revolution Day.

“I deeply believe that the centuries-old friendship between our peoples is the best base for developing the inter-state multi-sectoral cooperation”, reads the congratulatory letter.

The Armenian President wished his Egyptian counterpart health and happiness, and peace and welfare to the good people of Egypt.