Armenian FM to depart for Georgia on official visit

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay an official visit to Georgia from July 24 to 25.

The Armenian FM is expected to hold talks with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani after which the two foreign ministers will hold a joint press conference.

The Armenian minister will also meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and Speaker of Parliament Archil Talakvadze.

Minister Mnatsakanyan is also scheduled to meet with the Armenian community representatives.