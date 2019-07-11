Երիտասարդական պալատը պետք է վերակառուցվի. Անդրեաս Ղուկասյան (video)

Supporters of Robert Kocharyan staging protest in Republic Square

President Sarkissian holds meeting with Donald Tusk

Nikol Pashinyan and Donald Tusk make announcements

Yerevan subway restores operation

Armenian MFA calls on Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone

Swimming pool put in area of bridge monument

Summer Student Championship kickes off. Artur Avetisyan from Armenia is in second place

Armenian President congratulates Donald Trump on US Independence Day

Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens elected

Artist hindered to hold symposium

Armenian PM congratulates US President Donald Trump on Independence Day

Nikol Pashinyan meets with medalists of 2nd European Games

Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia hosts Anna Hakobyan

Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day

Employee steals money from luggage at airport and gets arrested

Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan

Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa

Levon Aronian wins Sergey Karjakin in Zagreb

Whether Council of Elders makes promises made one year ago

Armenian PM receives Gelendale Mayor

PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan comments on Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan’s letter

Newly elected Judge of Constitutional Court of Armenia Vahe Grigoryan's letter to authorities of Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan's congratulatory message to newly elected Secretary General of Council of Europe