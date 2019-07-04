Armenian PM congratulates US President Donald Trump on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of the United States of America Donald Trump on the Independence Day.

“I sincerely congratulate you and the good people of the United States on the Independence Day.

The Declaration of Independence of the United States had a great impact on the further process of the world history becoming a source of inspiration for numerous peoples seeking freedom and democracy. We are proud of the fact that the American-Armenian community had its unique contribution to the US development and prosperity, serving as an important bridge connecting our two countries.

In the past year unprecedented changes have taken place in Armenia. Democracy has been reestablished in our country. Restrictions on freedom of speech have been eliminated. A new government was formed based on the results of free, fair and transparent elections, which is taking decisive steps to establish rule of law and strengthen the achievements of democracy. Today the reforms in the justice system and the fight against corruption are a priority.

We highly appreciate the US financial and technical support provided to Armenia since independence. It always played an important role for our country’s development. Today as well the US support will enable to more smoothly and quickly implement the reforms and make democracy irreversible in Armenia.

I also want to praise the first session of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue which was held in Yerevan recently. It became the proof of the progress of relations between our countries that are based on common values. Armenia is interested to improve these relations and develop the bilateral cooperation in various areas.

I attach great importance to the US role in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement process, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country. I am full of hope that it will be possible to reach the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict with joint efforts for the benefit of regional stability and security.

Let me once again congratulate you and the good people of the United States on the Independence Day, wishing peace, further progress and welfare.”