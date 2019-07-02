A A
Employee steals money from luggage at airport and gets arrested (video)
On July 1, the police department of Yerevan's Zvartnots airport reported that on the same day, an airport employee stole 130 Swiss francs from a luggage of one of the passengers during the unloading of the Warsaw-Yerevan luggage.
As a result of joint events with Zvartnots airport aviation security officers, police officers detained a 34-year-old employee at about 10:30 am on suspicion of theft. The suspect has given a confessionary explanation.
Measures are taken to identify the victim's passport and to receive the transfer.
Materials are being prepared for the case.