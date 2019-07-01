A A
Whether Council of Elders make promises made one year ago (video)
Did the Council of Elders make the promises made one year ago? Today's discussion was about the promises made in the field of education.
Members of "Luys" and "Prosperous Armenia" factions have not submitted any sector-related programs throughout the year.
Ani Khachatryan, a member of the "Luys" faction, is justifying by stating that they do not have a representative in education committee, but they are aware of the problems related to this field.
Member of the "My Step" faction Gayane Vardanyan presented the changes and the upcoming works in this field.
During the meeting, the proporsal of paid long-hour kindergartens was discussed in order to help working parents. Calculations are made to determine rent for such kindergartens..