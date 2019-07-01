A A
PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan comments on Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan’s letter
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia f commented on the letter of judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan addressed to Armenia’s President, Parliament, Government, General Assembly of Judges, Members and the Judge of the Constitutional Court.
As ARMENPRESS.am reported, the PM’s spokesperson stated: “We are really concerned over the current situation, and the government is discussing its participation format in the process of overcoming the crisis.”
The full letter is available here.