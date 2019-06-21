Nikol Pashinyan visits General Department of Police on occasion of 27th anniversary of the formation of Police Troops of Armenia (video)

The 27th anniversary of the formation of Police Troops of Armenia marks today and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the General Department of Police on the occasion of this day. Before the solemn ceremony, the PM was introduced on the technical equipment, types of weapons and capacities of the Police Troops this day. Before the solemn ceremony, the PM was introduced on the technical equipment, types of weapons and capacities of the Police Troops.

Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan said for already 27 years the Police Troops fulfill their duties with an honor and dedication.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Police Troops and highlighted the fact that they are conducting service in the borders.

“The question what has changed in Armenia in the past one year has a very concrete response also in the Police Troops. It’s almost a year Armenia’s police forces carry out combat duty in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, maintaining the security of the Armenian citizens. On this day I first of all want to thank the Police Troops, those who dedicated themselves to the defense of the borders of the homeland. I also want to thank the family members of servicemen who supported the police officers departing to serve in the border. The decision to include the Police forces in the defense of Armenia’s external borders reflects our visions on external and domestic security”, Pashinyan said.

After this, a group of servicemen of the Police Troops have been awarded by the PM, the defense minister and the Police Chief.