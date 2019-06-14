From one checkpoint to another: Merchants in hard situation

From yesterday, at 23:00, about 100 people were in a hard situation on the Armenian-Georgian border at the Gogavan checkpoint, so that some of them called the A1+ editorial office to inform about it.

Businessman Hovhannes Petrosyan said that they were returning from Turkey.

On June 13, they did not serve at the Bagratashen checkpoint, reasoning that it was loaded, there were a lot of queues, and they proposed to go to another checkpoint. The citizens followed the advice. Among them were also merchants who, according to Hovhannes Petrosyan, paid about 1000 GEL (about 200,000 drams) for transporting goods through the Gogavan checkpoint.