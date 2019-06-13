When will Iveta Mukuchyan fall in love?

Singer Iveta Mukuchyan has not fallen in love yet. "And there is no hope for love," she joked and added to the participants of the opening of the Florence restaurant that her heart is still free.

Whereas Avet Barseghyan promised her that she would definitely fall in love when she started to sing his "I fell in love with you" song.

By the way, before perfoming this song yesterday, the singer asked to the audience whethe they are ready you ready to fall in love with her.