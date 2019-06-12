PM Pashinyan receives AUA and AGBU co-founded research group members

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received members of the research group entrusted with the study of Armenia’s technological development opportunities, co-founded by the American University of Armenia (AUA) and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

The meeting was attended by Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, incumbent AUA President Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian, AUA President-elect Karin Markides, AUA Board of Trustees Chair Lawrence Pitts, AGBU Armenia Office Head Vazgen Yacoubian, Synopsys Armenia President Yervand Zorian, Armenian Technology Research Program Executive Director Arthur Khalatyan and others.

Highly appreciative of the activities carried out by the research group, the Premier noted that the development of a technology-based economy is one of his government’s top priorities. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need for training programs for high-quality personnel in the field of high technologies, noting that the Executive focuses on the promotion of smart educational systems. The Head of Government said comprehensive reforms should be implemented to this end. Nikol Pashinyan thanked those involved in research activities for supporting our country’s technological development.

Experts from authoritative international educational institutions presented their findings on Armenia’s educational, economic and technological sectors. They specifically dwelt on the ways of enhancing Armenian companies’ competitiveness, networking education and business, boosting the role of secondary education in matters related to vocational orientation and promoting digital learning facilities.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the possibilities and the steps to take for catalyzing Armenia’s technological progress.