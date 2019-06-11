A A
In 2020, we will witness the increase of pensions - Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs
MPs of "My Step" faction introduced a draft law, according to which the minimum wage will be increased from AMD 55,000 to AMD 63,000.
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Smbat Saiyan told the journalists in the National Assembly that the ministry is discussing the aforesaid project.
Asked whether the pensions rise, he said that in 2020, we would witness the increase of pensions.
Saiyan did not specify how much the pensions would rise, he only noticed that 30,000,000,000 drams needed to raise the pension by 10 percent.