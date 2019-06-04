A A
Who beat the ANC activist? About 15 people claim that they beat him.
ARF Dashnaktsutyun journalist Gegham Manukyan assures that he was the one who beat Armenian National Congress activist Vardan Harutyunyan. He went to the Kentron Police.
In a conversation with A1+, he mentioned that he went to the police and insisted that he had beaten the ANC activist.
Asked what was the reason for the beating, Manukyan said that Harutyunyan's slanders and insults on social networks on behalf of Artsakh, Armenian values.
"Presenting to the Kentron Police, I found out that many citizens came here and declared that they are the ones who had beaten him. About 15 people have already come, "emphasized the ARF Dashnaktsutyun journalist and added that the reason for everyone is the same.