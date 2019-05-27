Aleksandr Azaryan will not be deprived of his academic degree - Smbat Gogyan

Smbat Gogyan, chairman of the Higher Qualification Committee in the National Assembly, said that judge Aleksandr Azaryan will not be deprived of his academic degree and added that there is no mechanism to deprive him of that title.

17 pages of the dissertation of the Appellate Judge were copied from other works, in particular from the dissertation of the Chairman of the Court of Appeal Vazgen Rshtuni and Tigran Nahapetyan.