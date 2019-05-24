Nazeni Gharibyan elected chairperson of management board of National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan

The management board of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan has a new chairperson and secretary.

Based on the results of a vote held by the management board, Acting Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia Nazeni Gharibyan was elected chairperson of the management board of the “National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan” SNCO, and ballet artist of the Theater Sergey Safaryan was elected the management board’s secretary, as the Ministry’s statement reads.