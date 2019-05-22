Davit Sanasaryan’s statement: I will not appeal

Davit Sanasaryan, suspended head of the State Oversight Service of the Republic of Armenia (RA), has made the following post on Facebook:

Announcement

Taking into account the matter of distrust towards the judicial power, [and] raised by Prime Minister Pashinyan a few days ago, as well as my coinciding political stance, we have decided:

Not to appeal to the RA judicial instances the decision made by the prosecutor’s office to deny the petition to abrogate the unlawful criminal prosecution against me.

I am confident that until the crisis that has come about in the justice domain gets his logical solution—that is, [until] the measures noted by the prime minister are implemented properly and we will have a legitimate and just court that enjoys public trust—it cannot be a body that restores the violated rights of a person.