Whether Robert Kocharyan should be released or not - survey
The trial of Robert Kocharyan deciding his preventive measure has ended. It lasted 4 days. The court left for the consultation room to make a decision. The decision will be published on May 18 at 16:00.
To note, Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.
During the trial, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and ex-President Arkadi Ghukasyan arrived in the Yerevan court and reaffirmed their personal guarantees presented for Kocharyan’s release.
