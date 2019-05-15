Alumyan: Kocharyan had right to bring army to street, under law and constitution

The court hearing on Robert Kocharyan’s pretrial measure will continue tomorrow, on May 16 at 11am.

At today’s trial, solely legal defender Hayk Alumyan motioned for the release of Robert Kocharyan from custody. Kocharyan, as well as the other members of the team, will make motion tomorrow.

Tomorrow it will also become clear when the incumbent and former Presidents of the Republic of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan—who have submitted a personal pledge for commuting Robert Kocharyan’s pretrial measure of custody—will appear before the court.

At the end of the court session, attorney Hayk Alumyan responded to the reporters’ questions.

He touched upon his statement made in court that the army is not the only for protecting the border. According to the defense lawyer, the army is also for overseeing security.

“Under the constitution, the army is allowed to engage in internal situations,” the legal defender stressed. “If the armed forces have undertaken any action in any situation, it doesn’t mean that they have been involved in politics, in the same way as the police.”