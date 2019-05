Sona Hovhannisyan elected Rector of Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory

Founding director of Hover State Chamber Choir, Merited Art Figure of the Republic of Armenia Sona Hovhannisyan has been elected Rector of Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory.

There were two candidates for rector, including former prorector, pianist Vagharshak Harutyunyan and acting rector Sona Hovhannisyan. Hovhannisyan received 15 votes, while Vagharshak Harutyunyan received 8 votes.