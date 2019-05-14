Former MPs come to support Robert Kocharyan

Aghvan Vardanyan, a former deputy from the ARF, had come to the Avan-Nor Nork administrative district court. He wanted to enter the courtroom, but the police mentioned that there was no space in the hall. "I have come to support Robert Kocharyan," he said.

The member of Orinats Yerkir faction, former MP Gagik Baghdasaryan, was also here. He also came to support Robert Kocharyan. He said he participated in the revolution. "But we denied Serzh, now Robert Kocharyan has been detained." According to him, this is not an atmosphere of love and tolerance.