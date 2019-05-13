Robert Kocharyan and Artur Davtyan particpate in court hearing

The trial of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has begun at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction’s Avan and Nor Nork courthouse. The trial is public, but not everyone has been given the opportunity participate in the hearing, since there is no place. Robert Kocharyan's son, Levon Kocharyan, answered the journalists' questions before entering the hall, he said that everything was clear to him and he hoped that his father would be released. Prosecutor Artur Davtyan also came to the court.

Defenders suggest that the court session be held in a larger hall, taking into account the large number of the participants.