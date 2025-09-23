Ucom Receives the ISO 37301։2021 International Certificate for Compliance Management System

Ucom announces that it has received an international certificate for the ISO 37301 standard. This significant achievement demonstrates the company’s consistent efforts to establish business practices in line with the principles of legality, ethics, and transparency.

The ISO 37301:2021 international standard confirms that Ucom complies with the requirements of the Compliance Management System it defines. This ensures that effective tools are in place at Ucom to prevent legal and regulatory violations, reduce financial, reputational, and operational risks, and demonstrate the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and responsible business conduct.

“At Ucom, we value not only the introduction of innovative technologies but also adherence to the highest standards of integrity and transparency. The ISO 37301 certificate confirms our commitment to providing an environment that meets the highest international standards for our staff and customers,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

For Ucom, this certification is another step towards the implementation of international best practices, aimed also at strengthening the trust of customers and partners. The certificate was issued by Quay Audit UK Ltd that has been providing audit and international certification since 1995.