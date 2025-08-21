Ucom and SunChild NGO Install Solar Plant at Yeghegnadzor Cultural Center

With Ucom's support, SunChild NGO has installed a solar power plant with a capacity of 15 kW at the Yeghegnadzor Cultural Center.

The newly installed solar power plant will significantly reduce energy costs. The cultural center will be able to operate even during the cold months of the year and expand its activities, ensuring active engagement of local children and youth and fostering their creative development.

The Yeghegnadzor Cultural Center is the only venue in the city that holds cultural events. It also houses the Vayots Dzor regional library and several cultural student arts clubs. Due to financial constraints, the center has remained closed during the winter months for many years.

“At Ucom, we do everything possible to make sustainable energy accessible everywhere. This is already the fifth solar power plant we have installed in Vayots Dzor. Culture and art play a key role in the education of young people, and we are happy that green technologies will contribute to the development of this sector,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

"We are grateful to Ucom for making such an important and timely contribution to our cultural center. The installation of the solar plant will enable the center to become self-sufficient, which in turn will improve the maintenance of the building and the high-level organization of events, contributing to the development of the community's cultural life," said Arsen Khachatryan, Deputy Governor of Vayots Dzor.

“We believe that such initiatives not only contribute to environmental protection but are also long-term investments in the social and cultural vitality of communities,” said Sona Kalantaryan, Director of SunChild NGO.

Over the course of their three-year collaboration, Ucom and SunChild NGO have already installed 14 solar plants in kindergartens, community buildings, and infrastructure facilities across various regions of Armenia. These projects promote environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.