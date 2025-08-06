Ucom Integrates SatisfAI Platform for Continuous Customer Satisfaction Analysis

Ucom, committed to its customer-centric approach, has integrated the innovative SatisfAI survey platform for the continuous analysis of customer satisfaction and service experience.

The SatisfAI integration enables Ucom to conduct NPS (Net Promoter Score) and other quick, simple surveys, analyze data in real time, and respond more rapidly to customer needs. SatisfAI simplifies this process by providing a user-friendly interface and automated data analysis tools.

"Integrating a customer survey system aligns with Ucom's customer-centric strategy. To ensure a convenient digital experience for each of our subscribers, we strive to apply the most advanced, innovative solutions available. I am confident that with the help of data-driven decisions, we will continuously improve the quality of our services," noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

"We are pleased to start this collaboration with Ucom. Previously, our platform has been successfully implemented in a number of banks, and now Ucom is becoming the first in the telecommunications sector of Armenia to apply our solutions. In the first phase, the platform's basic functions have already been implemented, and we expect that the artificial intelligence module will also be deployed at Ucom soon," said SatisfAI co-founder Hayk Karapetyan.

The NPS survey is a widely used international methodology for quickly determining customer loyalty and satisfaction levels. The system enables companies to contact customers immediately after service delivery—via SMS, mobile app, or email—and evaluate their satisfaction and loyalty through a short survey.