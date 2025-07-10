A Protected Ecosystem thanks to Advanced Technology: Ucom and FPWC Join Forces

A Protected Ecosystem thanks to Advanced Technology: Ucom and FPWC Join ForcesSupport A1+!
The modern thermal imaging camera system located in the Ararat region site of the Caucasus Wildlife Refuge (CWR) is already providing specialists with the necessary data to ensure the protection of the area. The flawless operation of the monitoring system is made possible by the high-quality internet service provided by Ucom.
Modern technological solutions are opening up new opportunities for addressing environmental challenges. The effectiveness of this approach is clearly demonstrated by the collaboration between Ucom and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Values (FPWC).
“At Ucom, we believe that technology should serve both people and nature. As a telecommunications operator, we already serve the residents of Armenia by providing them with quality connectivity. But I am also glad that we can do more that by protecting the country's nature,” said the General Director of Ucom, Ralph Yirikian.
“Thanks to our thermal imaging cameras, we can monitor even the most hard-to-reach areas without disturbing the animals. This method allows us to detect threats in real time and respond quickly. In this effort, Ucom provides us with invaluable support by providing reliable, high-quality connectivity,” said the Director of FPWC, Ruben Khachatryan.
The implemented technological solutions enable the Foundation to carry out continuous monitoring of wildlife, study the migration routes of endangered species, document animal behavior, enforce 24/7 surveillance to combat illegal hunting, and prevent forest fires by enabling rapid response.
This initiative demonstrates that collaboration between technological and environmental sectors opens up new horizons for ensuring ecological security and biodiversity preservation.