The All-Armenian Council for the Protection of the Armenian Church Has Been Established

We, the devoted followers of the Armenian Apostolic Church, note with deep concern that in recent times representatives of the ruling elite and senior officials of the state system of Armenia have been subjecting the sacred ministry and clergy of our Church to deliberate pressure and attacks, flooding the public sphere with a poisonous stream of rhetoric.

Recognizing that for centuries—especially during periods without statehood—the Armenian Church has served as a firm pillar of our people’s survival, the indispensable guardian of the Armenian language, alphabet, education, and cultural heritage, the keeper of our ethnographic and moral code; and mindful of our historical memory—from Avarayr to the orphanages of the Genocide and the war years—when the Church acted as a unifying force in times of calamity and grief; and taking into account that any assault on faith and ecclesial autonomy inevitably undermines the national security, identity, and sovereignty of Armenia, we declare the formation of this Council as an imperative of the moment.

Council Goals:

1. To defend the spiritual, legal, and national significance of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, countering any biased or organized information campaigns.

2. To respond, based on established facts and reliable information, to false claims propagated in the public domain and to prevent the incitement of hatred against the Church, its clergy, or the faithful.

3. To unite believers, intellectuals, and human‑rights circles in order to create partnership platforms where emerging problems are discussed and fair, legal solutions are crafted.

4. To ensure that any state body or official respects the autonomy of ecclesiastical structures and fundamental freedoms in their statements and actions.

We state that the Council is not a political or party structure; its activities are based solely on faith, historical mission, and commitment to democratic values, rooted in love, national spirit, and the rule of law.

The Council is represented not only in Armenia but also in major diaspora communities—specifically in Paris, Buenos Aires, Moscow, Washington, New York, and Los Angeles. This broad presence allows the Council to listen attentively to the voices of the communities and to unite them into a single voice.

Drawing on this multipolar presence, the Council calls for an immediate end to all attacks and disinformation campaigns against the Armenian Church and, instead, urges the pooling of forces and hearts to safeguard our spiritual home together, for by doing so we strengthen the solidarity of the Armenian people and the honor and dignity of our statehood.

We are confident that the peace of the Lord and the enlightened faith of Saint Gregory the Illuminator will accompany us in this difficult time, guiding us toward solidarity, truth, mutual respect, and unity.

All‑Armenian Council for the Protection of the Armenian Church