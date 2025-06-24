Ucom Subscribers can Benefit from 5G Network in More than 40 Countries

Following the launch of its 5G network, providing the widest 5G coverage in Armenia Ucom is pleased to announce that it has become the first mobile operator in Armenia to offer 5G roaming services for foreign visitors arriving in the country.

At the same time, Ucom subscribers traveling abroad can access cutting-edge 5G networks in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Ucom continues to strengthen its leading position in the international roaming market by offering subscribers reliable mobile connectivity in different parts of the world.

Particularly, Ucom subscribers can now access next-generation mobile connection in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Egypt, Italy, Cyprus, and many others.

5G roaming enables high-speed internet connection, supporting seamless video conferencing, real-time data sharing, and smooth performance of complex digital services and applications.

“When speaking about network modernization, I always emphasize our goal of delivering the best quality services to our subscribers, regardless of their location. While usually I imply regional coverage, and we’ve already launched 5G in 35 regional cities, we must also remember that our dear subscribers also need quality connectivity abroad and we have no intention of limiting ourselves to Armenia’s borders,” said the General Director of Ucom, Ralph Yirikian.

It is worth mentioning that Ucom has introduced the “uTravel 3GB” roaming package for frequently visited destinations such as Georgia, the UAE, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Montenegro, Italy, Spain, and others. For just AMD 4,990, subscribers receive 3GB of internet valid for 7 days. The offer is available until September 30. To activate the “uTravel 3GB” package, dial *121*32#, or activate it via the Ucom mobile app.

Currently, Ucom subscribers have access to roaming services in 163 countries through 313 mobile operators. The company is continually expanding its global coverage to ensure that its customers stay connected almost anywhere in the world.

Note that roaming must be activated before leaving Armenia, either by dialing *121# or via the Ucom mobile app.