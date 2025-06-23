With Support of Ucom New EdPad Educational Tablet Piloted in Armenia

With Support of Ucom New EdPad Educational Tablet Piloted in ArmeniaSupport A1+!
With the initiative of EdPad Arm IT company and the support of Ucom, an official event was held at Yerevan’s No. 33 Basic School, named after Mikael Nalbandyan, marking the successful completion of a pilot project aimed at testing modern digital solutions for education.
The project represents a comprehensive “Digital Classroom” solution based on the EdPad educational tablet and the Samsung Flip Pro interactive whiteboard. The pilot, which ran for one academic year, involved the participation of teachers and students from several classes at School No. 33.
The organizer of the project and the developer of the “Digital Classroom” comprehensive solution is EdPad Arm, an Armenian IT company.
Ucom served as the official partner of the initiative, providing high-speed mobile internet throughout the trial period, enabling both teachers and students to access a wide range of educational, informational, and developmental resources.
The EdPad educational tablet is an innovative tool that integrates a modern Samsung tablet with specialized software to protect students from harmful content, a remote content management system, classroom management features, and a vast catalog of educational materials, including e-textbooks, digital libraries, educational platforms, and more.
“At Ucom, both in our day-to-day work and through our corporate social responsibility initiatives, we place great importance on technological development in Armenia, and of course, digital literacy is a key part of that. That’s why we are proud and always ready to support forward-thinking educational programs like this one, as we recognize the critical role telecommunications play in education,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.
“We are grateful to all the partners and friends who helped bring this project to life. On our end, we will do everything possible to ensure that schoolchildren and teachers in Armenia have access to the latest and most advanced digital solutions,” stated Yuri Sarapenya, Executive Director of EdPad Arm.
The “Digital Classroom” solution has the potential to serve as a strong foundation for the digital transformation of Armenia’s school education system.