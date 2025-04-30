SoftConstruct Participated in the Career City Fest 2K25 — Celebrating Armenia's Top Employers (video)

On April 25–26, SoftConstruct participated in Career City Fest 2K25, held at the Meridian Expo Center. This year’s festival, organized under the theme “Brand Power, Values, Team, Product,” brought together leading employers from across Armenia to showcase their organizational culture, career opportunities, and contributions to the labor market.

As Armenia’s largest IT company, SoftConstruct continues to maintain its reputation as a premier employer and a key player in the country's technological and economic development. During the two-day event, the company presented over 50 open positions across departments including human resources, information technology, finance, and administration.

SoftConstruct’s booth offered a distinctive and engaging experience. Visitors were invited to enjoy complimentary coffee and juice, hand massage services, and professional photo sessions for CVs or LinkedIn profiles—demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation, employee wellbeing, and professional growth.

In addition to recruitment activities, SoftConstruct actively contributed to the festival’s thought leadership segment. Maria Karapetyan, Group HR Director of SoftConstruct, delivered an insightful presentation titled “Soft Skills, Hard Wins: the True Career Superpower.” In her address, she emphasized:

“While technological advancement and artificial intelligence play a pivotal role in the modern workplace, it is increasingly evident that soft skills are just as critical—if not more—when it comes to building meaningful, long-term careers.”

Throughout the event, SoftConstruct shared its core values, dynamic team culture, and development opportunities for both early-career professionals and seasoned specialists. The company also established several new business and partnership agreements during the festival.

Career City Fest has been held annually since 2023 and has quickly become one of Armenia’s most influential career platforms, attracting thousands of attendees and hundreds of participating organizations and industry leaders.

SoftConstruct is a forward-thinking IT company committed to turning innovative business ideas into success stories through cutting-edge technology. According to 2025 data from Armenia’s State Revenue Committee, the company ranks among the top ten major taxpayers in the country—underscoring its significant role in the national economy.