Ucom and Sunchild Launch New Phase of Joint Environmental Project

Ucom and SunChild NGO have launched a new phase of their joint environmental project, installing solar plants in the regions of Armenia. With Ucom’s support, a solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 10.44 kW was installed at Noyemberyan State College.

Noyemberyan State College is the only institution in the Tavush region where young people can receive secondary vocational or preliminary vocational (craftsmanship) education. As part of their practical training, students specializing in “Renewable Energy Power Plant Installation, Repair, and Maintenance” were involved in the installation work. Under the guidance and supervision of Sunchild NGO engineers, the students installed the panels and connected them to the transformer.

“We have been implementing the project of installing solar plants in various regional communities with Sunchild for more than a year and have seen firsthand how beneficial it is, not only from an environmental perspective but also economically. I am confident that this solar plant will help Noyemberyan College save money, which can then be directed towards other important needs,” mentioned Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“I’d like to express my deep gratitude to Ucom and Sunchild NGO. It is encouraging that the station was installed exclusively by our students and teaching staff, with support from the specialists of the Rubinar organization. As a result, we have a station that will fulfill two major missions: it will serve as a didactic space where our students can practice, and it will greatly ease the college's energy burden,” said Karen Nazaryan, director of Noyemberyan State College.

“Our goal is to contribute to the sustainable development of Armenian communities using renewable energy sources. Each installed solar plant not only reduces carbon emissions but also serves as an example and educational tool, demonstrating how to transition to clean energy step-by-step, which will also be economically beneficial,” stated Sona Kalantaryan, Director of SunChild NGO.

“Together with my classmates and instructors, we installed the solar panels, built the metallic foundation, installed the inverter, and connected the wires. Through these hands-on experiences, I learned more than I could have in a year from a textbook,” said Hayk Ananyan, a student of Noyemberyan State College.

The solar arrays are a significant step in the college's sustainability efforts, aligning with the institution's decision to transition entirely to renewable energy.