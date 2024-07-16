Ucom’s fixed network has reached Byureghavan

Ucom’s fixed network has reached ByureghavanSupport A1+!
Ucom’s high-speed fixed network has launched in the city of Byureghavan.
City residents will be able to use the Ucom Unity regional packages, which include fixed-line internet, mobile communication and television at a more affordable price.
Additionally, Ucom has prepared a number of benefits for Byureghavan residents. In particular, when subscribing to the regional Unity 9000 package, the residents will pay 8000 AMD monthly. Also, within a special offer, when subscribing to Unity 7000 package until 30/09/2024 or the regional discounted Unity 8000 for 12 months, customers will be able to use communication services free of charge for 3 months.
“It is our biggest mission to make high-quality internet available all over Armenia. This year, this is the fourth time that Ucom is expanding its network in the regions, providing packages that combine affordable and high-speed internet, mobile connection and television. I am confident that Byureghavan residents will appreciate Ucom’s high-speed network and the convenience of our packages,” mentioned Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.
The first customer of the city, Artur Arabachyan has been granted a certificate for using Unity 20.000 package free of charge for six months.
It is worth mentioning that in 2024, Ucom has successfully launched its fixed networks in Ashtarak, Artashat and Nor Hachn.
