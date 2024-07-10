Ucom is the main sponsor of the Armenian team at the Summer Olympic Games

Ucom and the Armenian National Olympics Committee signed a cooperation agreement, making Ucom the main sponsor of the Armenian national team at the Summer Olympics.

This marks the third time Ucom has sponsored Armenia's participation in the Olympics.

The 33rd Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Fifteen athletes from our team will represent Armenia in Olympic shooting, weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, boxing, and gymnastics.

“The Olympics are the world’s main sporting event, followed by millions of people worldwide, including Armenians. We are happy that thanks to Ucom, the Armenian viewer will be able to watch our athletes' performances and witness their brilliant victories. This is a great honor and joy for all of us”, mentioned General Director of Ucom Ralph Yirikian.

"These Summer Olympic Games are not just another Olympic Games for us; they are a significant occasion. Given our current situation, our people need victory. Our athletes have taken it upon themselves to bring moments of happiness and triumph to the Armenian people. The entire Armenian nation stands with us. We all need these victories, and everyone's contribution is vital. It is in honor of Ucom and the National Olympic Committee of Armenia that we stand together for the third Olympic Games. You've all witnessed our successes before," said Hrachya Rostomyan, Secretary General of the NOC of Armenia.

Note that in the last 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, held in 2021, wrestler Artur Alexanyan and weightlifter Simon Martirosyan became silver medalists, while athlete Artur Davtyan and boxer Hovhannes Bachkov received bronze medals.