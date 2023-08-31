First in Armenia: Ameriabank’s Mortgage Portfolio Goes Past AMD 200B (video)Support A1+!
For around 6 years, Ameriabank has retained absolute leadership in the Armenian banking sector by mortgage loan portfolio. In H1 2023, Ameriabank’s mortgage portfolio increased by more than AMD 23B to a total of USD 209.6B, thus becoming the first in the market to go past the mark of AMD 200B.
For the same period, over 40% of Ameriabank’s mortgage loans for the purchase of apartments from developers were provided online.
Last year Ameriabank launched Estate.ameriabank.am platform for a fully online experience of buying a home and getting a loan, from selection of developer to loan approval. The platform makes it possible to invite co-borrowers.
About Ameriabank
Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.
Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both businesses and individuals, which give one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, among them - Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.
As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.
