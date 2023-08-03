A A
UCOM DISCONTINUES THE USE OF STAMPS
“Ucom” closed joint-stock company has decided to discontinue the practice of using stamps on contracts, protocols, and other related documents, in line with the amendments introduced in the RA Law "On Joint Stock Companies", the RA Civil Code in 2012. This decision was approved by the executive body of "Ucom" CJSC. The legislative changes have rendered the use of round seals mandatory requirement null and void.
"We are now officially announcing the discontinuation of stamp usage, and we assure all our partners that it will have no impact on their cooperation with Ucom," stated Ralph Yirikian, the Director General of Ucom.