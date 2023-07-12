The fastest home fixed internet from Ucom is now available in Goris

Ucom has expanded its fixed network to include Goris and has also upgraded the mobile network in this regional city of Armenia. This means that both individual and corporate subscribers in Goris can now enjoy the benefits of the latest fiber optic network technology. Residents of Goris will also have the option to combine their fixed and mobile communication services into a single package, saving up to 45% compared to subscribing to these services separately.

In particular, by selecting the Unity packages, subscribers can provide their entire family with up to 500 Mbps of home internet, access to 210+ TV channels (including those of 4K quality), and a Wi-Fi 6 device that offers faster and smoother internet connectivity at home. Additionally, the package allows for the inclusion of up to 4 Super SIM cards at a special price, ensuring the family can enjoy high-speed mobile communication together.

The first subscriber from Goris, Artyom Ohanjanyan, has joined the largest Unity Super 20000 package. His family will enjoy the mentioned services free of charge for 6 months as part of this comprehensive offer.

"Internet connectivity is crucial everywhere. Whether you reside in a border settlement, Yerevan, or anywhere else in the world, the desire to stay in touch with distant relatives, see their faces, and have conversations remains constant. Fast internet plays a vital role," stated Artyom Ohanjanyan, the inaugural subscriber of Ucom's Unity package in the city of Goris.

"Of course, Ucom has a special offer for the residents of Goris. By subscribing to the regional Unity 9000 package for 12 months until October 1, families in Goris can enjoy home internet with speeds of up to 150 Mbps, over 210 TV channels, 20 GB of mobile internet, and the ability to use popular mobile applications without consuming their data bundle. Additionally, the package includes 1000 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA, and Canada. Notably, these calls will be made through our upgraded mobile network, and all connections will be activated within three days," stated Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

During his visit on July 11, the directors of Goris No. 4 and A. Bakunts High Schools No. 1, as well as "Goris State College" SNPO A. Shegunts, L. Manucharyan, and K. Lazaryan, met with the Director General of Ucom. Immediately, the General Director instructed the teams to provide access to high-speed fixed Internet in these educational institutions, allowing hundreds of students to benefit from the fastest internet in Armenia free of charge.

Let us remind that Ucom has a strategic network expansion plan, which includes the expansion of the fixed network also in Ashtarak, Artashat, Gavar, Sevan, and Ijevan regional cities. The technical works are scheduled to be completed by 2024. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that Ucom has been awarded the "Fastest Fixed Network in Armenia 2021" and "Fastest Fixed Network in Armenia 2022" Speedtest Awards™ by Ookla®, a global leader in fixed and mobile Internet testing and analysis, for two consecutive years. This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of Ucom's 1400 employees, not only in the Armenian market but also at the regional and CIS levels.