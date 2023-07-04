Ameriabank Receives 4 Sustainable Finance Awards from Global Finance

Ameriabank has been honored with four awards for achievements in environmental and social sustainability financing at the third annual Sustainable Finance Awards by Global Finance magazine, held recently in London, UK. In particular, Ameriabank has been named the Best Bank in Sustainable Finance in Armenia for the second year in a row and this year also honored in 3 other regional nominations for its outstanding leadership in sustainability initiatives in Central and Eastern Europe.

The full list of the Awards includes:

Best Bank in Sustainable Finance in Armenia 2023

Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Project Finance in Central & Eastern Europe 2023

Outstanding Leadership in Green Bonds in Central & Eastern Europe 2023

Outstanding Leadership in Transition/Sustainability Linked Loans in Central & Eastern Europe 2023

The Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards recognize global, regional and local leadership in Sustainable Finance – funding for initiatives designed to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and help build a more sustainable future for humanity. Winners and Honorees were selected based on a number of evaluation criteria, including governance policies and goals as well as measurable achievements in environmental and social sustainability financing.

“Global energy prices have waxed and waned during the past few years due to the pandemic and regional conflicts. Nonetheless, financial commitments to sustainability have not wavered. Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance awards recognize the financial institutions that have initiated, maintained and grown their sustainable offerings and financing throughout 2022.” said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo.

“These awards are the recognition of our commitment and significant progress in promoting environmental responsibility, in line with our SDG-driven sustainability strategy. We remain focused on innovative financing tools and responsible business practices in our operations to ensure sustainable development and create long-term value. We would like to express our gratitude to Global Finance for continued appreciation of our pursuit of a sustainable future.” said Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan.

As a leading player in Armenia’s finance sector and significant contributor to the country’s economy, Ameriabank has made a corporate commitment for a low-carbon Green Assets Portfolio. Working closely with international financial institutions to contribute to development of green economy has always been an important part of Ameriabank’s business. Since 2009, the bank has financed more than USD 225 million worth energy efficiency and renewable energy projects with the support of various international financial institutions.

Following the first private placement of Green Bonds in 2020, in 2022 Ameriabank became the first in Armenia to issue and place Green Bonds publicly. All the Green Bonds of Ameriabank having been successfully placed, their proceeds – a total of c. 60 million USD – are used to finance the bank’s Green Assets Portfolio – from renewable energy to waste management.

Armen Aslanian, Ameriabank’s representative in London, received the awards on behalf of the Bank. Earlier this year, Ameriabank was named the Best Bank and Best Investment Bank in Armenia by Global Finance.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 192 countries, territories and districts. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website – GFMag.com – offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 36 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both businesses and individuals, which give one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, among them - Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.

As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.