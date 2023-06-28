A A
The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional statement.
The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, continuously spreading disinformation in previous days as if the units of the Defence Army violate the ceasefire, and, in particular, on June 27, by disseminating a false statement about the wounding of the Azerbaijani AF serviceman by the Armenian side fire, created an informational basis for another provocation.
