The first “Doing Digital” Forum will be held in Yerevan

The first "Doing Digital - Exploring Digital Future" Forum will be held in Yerevan on April 5. The Forum’s founder and organizer is SPRING PR Company, co-organizer - Ameriabank. The “Doing Digital” Forum aims to explore the latest trends and best experience in digital transformation and establish Armenia as a leading digital hub and enhance the country's competitiveness. The event’s innovation partner is Visa, investment partner - Apricot Capital.

The event features Chris Skinner as a keynote speaker, a renowned global expert in fintech and digital transformation. He is the founder of the financial services consultancy firm The Finanser Ltd. and the author of several books on financial technology and banking, including "Digital Human", "Digital Bank", "The Future of Banking", and "ValueWeb".

Skinner is a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences and events, where he shares his insights on the latest developments in fintech and the future of digital transformation. The Doing Digital forum provides a unique opportunity to host him in Armenia.

The Forum will bring together government officials and professionals from various industries, including finance, banking, telecommunications, and technology.

15+ top speakers from Armenian and international entities, such as Singapore University of Social Sciences, Forbes, Visa, Apricot Capital, Revytech, Hexens, Beta Financial Technologies, ICDT Global, as well as RA Government, SPRING PR Company and Ameriabank, will share their insights on digital business and technology through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and visionary speeches.

The upcoming event will focus on how digital transformation fosters business growth and innovation. Participants will explore strategies for adopting new technologies and gaining a competitive edge and best practices for data protection and cyber security risk management. The forum's esteemed speakers and panelists will also delve into the latest trends in cryptocurrencies, the Metaverse, and NFTs, examining their potential benefits and associated risks.

The event is open to all interested in digital transformation, including business leaders, IT professionals, entrepreneurs, startups, investors, government officials, PR, marketing, and sales executives.

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond the banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for businesses and individuals, giving one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, including Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.

As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.

SPRING PR is an award-winning PR and research company founded in 2009 specializing in strategic communications, reputation management, events organization, and research. The company cooperates with a number of local and international large, medium, and small enterprises, state institutions, non-governmental and charitable organizations.

SPRING PR is a part of the global PR community, with professional involvement in such reputable international organizations as the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).

Over the years, SPRING PR and its team have received top awards and recognition, including C4F Davos Awards (Communication for Future Davos Awards), IPRA Golden World Awards, and Eventiada IPRA Golden World Awards. In 2021 for the first time in the history of Armenian PR companies, SPRING PR was announced among the winners of “The IPRA Golden World Awards – 2021,” considered the field’s Oscar. SPRING PR co-founders Nvard Melkonyan and Tatevik Simonyan were named the “Global PR Leader of the year” at the exchange4media PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2022 and were included in the global list of 50 Influential Communications Leaders 2022.