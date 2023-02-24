UCOM’S CALL CENTER IN VANADZOR IS 1 YEAR OLD (video)

Starting February 2022, Ucom has established a new call center in Vanadzor, thanks to which around 20 vacancies were initially created, while already in 2023 it is planned to expand the number of employees to 25 people. In-depth training for the applicants living in Vanadzor and who have passed the interview stage are ongoing. The trainees are continuously studying all the fixed and mobile services provided by the company, explore the necessary work programs, get acquainted with the corporate culture and so on.

“The opening of the call center in Vanadzor is one of the best ideas and the most justified decisions of all of us at Ucom. It is a great feeling to see the successful work done, it is even more pleasant to see the smiles of people who took the opportunity of having a job on equal terms in the region, of being in the heart of the capital's activity and work bustle, while staying in the birthplace, close to their families. I can say with great pride that we’ve made an excellent choice of team: smart, caring, polite, hardworking”, said Mane Vardanyan, Head of Customer Relations Department at Ucom.

When talking about their work achievements, call center employees first of all recall not their own care and exceptional professional experience, but the words of appreciation, kind advice and development suggestions from calling customers.