Ameria PhonePOS. New application for receiving non-cash payments with a smartphone (video)

Ameriabank has launched a new tool for contactless non-cash payments - Ameria PhonePOS, enabling the clients to use a smartphone as a POS-terminal and receive payments anywhere in a convenient, fast and reliable manner.

The application is designed for legal entities/private entrepreneurs offering an opportunity to receive non-cash payments without a physical POS-terminal.

PhonePOS is a new-generation software solution. The non-cash transactions executed via PhonePOS are based on new technologies meeting international security standards. It is intended for smartphones running software of Android 8.1 and higher categories, with NFC function.

Besides receiving payments, Ameria PhonePOS application allows to control reports and send the payment slip to the client’s email address.

Ameria PhonePOS terminals accept ArCa, MasterCard, Visa and Mir cards, both credit and debit ones.

There is a special offer that applies in case of activating the application:

The first 100 clients activating the service will get a VISA Business card for free

Free service until December 31, 2023, regardless of the monthly turnover via Ameria PhonePOS

Free online banking for legal entities and private entrepreneurs for the entire term of using the service

Please follow the link for more detailed information about the special offer and tariffs.

To activate Ameria PhonePOS application, just visit any branch of the Bank and fill in the Merchant Registration Application form. No fee applies for activation and maintenance of the service.

Although launched recently, Ameria PhonePOS has already aroused the interest of many customers. Check out the video to get answers to some of the clients' questions on the application.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank CJSC is the largest financial and technological institution in Armenia. Ameriabank provides a comprehensive package of ecosystems and digital solutions allowing customers to receive comfortable and fastest financing in all major areas (SME loans, car loans, mortgage loans, consumer loans), and to go through the whole process from account opening to receiving a card and applying for financing in the online environment of the Ameria ecosystem.

Ameriabank has adopted a customer-focused approach and is committed to doing business responsibly to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment.