Ameriabank Launches Google Pay and Google Wallet Support for Card Users in Armenia (video)

Starting today, Ameriabank will support Google Pay, enabling cardholders to take advantage of simple and secure contactless payments and digital card storage on both Android and Wear OS devices. Google Pay enables the Ameriabank’s customers to pay for things without using a bankcard, touching physical buttons of POS terminal or exchanging cash.

Cardholders will be able to store Ameriabank credit and debit cards within Google Wallet, a digital wallet that is also launching in Armenia today, and make payments anywhere contactless payments are accepted. In addition to payment cards, cardholders will also be able to save and access loyalty cards, boarding passes and event tickets in the Google wallet. Using Google Pay also makes payments safer with multiple layers of security, adding to the protections already provided by your Ameriabank card. This includes industry-standard tokenization, which means when you use your card stored in Google Wallet to pay, transactions are made using a virtual card number (a token). This token is device-specific and associated with a dynamic security code that change with each transaction, providing an extra layer of protection from fraud. In addition, if your phone is ever lost or stolen, you can simply use the “Find my device” function to instantly lock your device from anywhere, secure it with a new password, or even wipe it clean of your personal information.

“Google Pay provides a fast, easy and safe way for users in more than 45 countries to pay with their Android phone or Wear OS device,” said Jenny Cheng, Vice President and General Manager, Google Wallet. “Users can simply add their debit and credit cards to the Google Wallet app and feel confident that their financial information is safe and secure when they’re making a purchase or catching a train.”

To start using your Ameriabank card with Google Pay, download Google Wallet from the Google Play Store today.

“In pursuit of our digital transformation agenda, Ameriabank always strives to provide its customers with a modern and positive banking experience using the most advanced digital technologies. We are pleased to announce that thanks to our collaboration with Google, a new contactless payment method, Google pay, is now available to our card holders in Armenia,” said Tigran Hovhannisyan, Head of Cards Operations Division at Ameriabank.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is the largest financial institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Being a dynamically developing universal bank, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services through its omni-channel distribution platform and with clear focus on digital products.

The Bank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment.

Ameriabank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing Armenia’s transition towards a sustainable future.